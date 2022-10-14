Ogun Amotekun arrests man with bloodstained female pants

Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network, Amotekun Corps, have arrested a 30-year-old man, Felix Ikpeha, for being in possession of three bloodstained wet female pants.

This development was confirmed by the state Commander of the corps, David Akinremi, in a statement on Thursday.

Akinremi said the suspect, an indigene of Warri in Delta State, was arrested following an alarm raised by some members of the community who suspected his movement.

He said: “When the suspect was searched, three bloodstained wet female pants were found in his possession for which he could not give any satisfactory explanation.

“He, (suspect) however claimed to have removed them from dustbins, but insisted he does not know the exact location where he picked them from.”

He said that Ikpeha was suspected to be working for a syndicate who were into rituals.

Akinremi said the suspect has been transferred to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.