Ogun advises residents in 22 communities to relocate to safer grounds

The Ogun Government on Thursday in Abeokuta advised residents of 22 flood-prone communities in the state to quickly relocate to safer grounds.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, at a news conference said this was to prevent the devastating consequences of flood on their lives and properties.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the news conference was held to create awareness on the 2025 flood risk.

It was also to list the achievements of the state government in flood prevention and erosion control since the inception of the Dapo Abiodun administration in 2019.

Oresanya stated that Gov. Abiodun had pledged to take all necessary measures to prevent residents from suffering losses due to flooding.

“Ogun has been identified by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) as one of major flood-prone areas in the country.

“As part of the state’s mitigation strategies, an annual flood alert is always issued by the Ministry of Environment to enlighten the residents on the extent of the vulnerability of settlements and communities,” he said.

The Commissioner further stated that the governor has vowed to do everything possible to prevent the residents from lamenting due to damages from flooding.

“The communities on the flood red alert are on the flood plains of Isheri, Akute, Warewa, Oke-Afa, Owa and Yemule River banks in Ijebu-Ode, Ifaara, Ebute-Oni, Ayede-Atila, Makun, Iwopin and Igele Waterside, Ebute-Imobi in Ijebu East,

“Others are: Sokori, Arakanga and Onikoko River in Abeokuta; Eruwuru, Eri, Ibu, Majopa, Odan and Sense in Sagamu; Ijamido, Ilo, Erukomu and Isakale in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, among others,” he added.

Oresanya said the state government, through the ministry, has constructed and improved upon 69 drainages and rivers within six years of assumption.

“To mitigate the impact of flood in the state, the government within six years have also worked on 988.3 kilometres of rivers and drainages, and constructed 698 metres of concrete drainages and culverts.

“Presently, the cleaning of rivers is still ongoing in various parts of the state to further reiterate the governor’s determination to reduce the impact of flood in the state.

“More projects to mitigate flooding in wetlands areas of Isheri, Akute and Warewa will commence in April in phases, with the cleaning of Banku River to Majidun and Wawere,” he said.

The Commissioner also stated that the retention of flood in the area has reduced from annual average of six to three weeks in 2024.

“This positive impact is the outcome of approval given by the governor for the dredging of Apara River to mitigate the adverse impact of flooding in the Isheri community,” he said.

Oresanya then asked local government chairmen and Community Development Associations to disseminate the information to those dwelling in the grass roots.

He pleaded with farmers to follow the rainfall predictions and plan the planting scheme in line with the weather forecast.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Gbenga Oyeleye, while speaking on the development, disclosed that the state government has also assembled seasoned environmental experts to tackle unexpected developments through flood.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Kayode Akinmade, urged residents to take heed of the directive to help neutralise the negative impact of flooding in the state.

