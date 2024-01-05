Ogun advises business owners to register on BPP portal

The Ogun government has advised business owners and entrepreneurs in the state to register on the Business Premises Permit (BPP) portal, assuring that the challenges hitherto hindering enrollment have been resolved.

The Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Adebola Sofela made this known on Friday, in Abeokuta, the State’s capital.

He made the disclosure after his visit to some agencies under the Ministry’s supervision.

Sofela said the portal, which can be accessed via: businesspermit.ogunstate.gov.ng, has been fixed to ensure a seamless process.

He urged business owners to take advantage of the optimised portal to register and pay the right fees for their business premises to the state government.

Sofela said: “The Business Premises Permit registration portal has been optimised and the challenges we had in the past have been resolved and the portal is up and running.

“We want to encourage businessmen and women who have offices in Ogun state to take advantage of the fact that the portal is up and running to make sure that they register and pay the right fees for their businesses to the state government.

“It is part of their social responsibility as corporate citizens of the state, so that the state can continue to generate revenue and provide infrastructure”.

The Commissioner assured business owners of a hitch-free experience when using the portal.

He said that the Ministry has increased technological support and now monitors the portal on a daily basis to ensure any issue raised is promptly addressed.

Some of the places visited by the Commissioner and his team included: Ogun State Agricultural and Multipurpose Credit Agency (OSAMCA), Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and the Technology Incubation Centre, Onijanganjangan.

Others are: the Ministry’s Zonal Offices at Onijanganjangan and Oke-Ilewo.

Speaking on his visit to the Technology Incubation Center, the Commissioner stated that his visit had revealed various efforts of incubators on product development.

He advised prospective entrepreneurs to take advantage of the shared facility and available technical support at the incubation centre to start and grow their businesses.