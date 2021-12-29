Ogun: Abiodun signs 2022 budget into law

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday evening signed 2022 appropriation budget into law.

A statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin said, the State House of Assembly had earlier in the day passed the exact figure of N350,735,149,739.57 contained in the State 2022 budget with adjustments in some recurrent and or capital estimates of about 182 agencies.

Passage of the budget came barely a month after its presentation by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to the State House of Assembly

The bill was titled: “H.B. No. 075/OG/2021-Year 2022 Appropriation Law – A Bill for a Law for the Appropriation of the Sum of One Hundred and Seventy-Two Billion, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Seven Million, Three and Eighty Two Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy-Five Naira, Twenty-One Kobo Only for Recurrent Expenditure, (Including the Sum of Nineteen Billion, Two Hundred and Twelve Million, Eight Hundred and Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Fifty-Seven Naira, Ninety-Nine Kobo Only For Servicing of Pensions and Gratuities) and One Hundred and Seventy-Seven Billion, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Seven Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty-Seven Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty-Four Naira, Thirty-Six Kobo Only For Capital Expenditure For Service of Ogun State Government, Nigeria for the Financial Year Ending Thirty-First Day of December, Two Thousand and Twenty-Two”.

The passage of the bill was consequent upon the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Olakunle Sobunkanla, who thereafter moved the motion for its adoption, seconded by his Vice, Ganiyu Oyedeji and supported by the whole House through a unanimous voice vote.

The appropriation bill was later read and adopted clause-by-clause by the Committee of the House presided by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo at a the plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Assembly in the course of legislative process on the appropriation bill, carried out slight adjustments in the recurrent expenditures of about 144 agencies, just as the capital expenditures of 38 other agencies were equally adjusted.

The adjustments led to reduction in the total recurrent expenditure from the initial N172.997bn to N153.180bn resulting in N19.816bn decrease, while capital expenditure was increased from N177.737bn to N197.554bn giving an increment of N19.816bn

Signing the bill at his Oke Mosan office, Governor Abiodun thanked the members of House led by Olakunle Oluomo, for the speedy, but thorough passing of the bill to ensure a January 1 to December circle of the budget year.

He assured that his administration would put machinery in place to ensure optimum performance of the budget.

Abiodun further said his administration would continue to espouse projects that will affect the state’s socioeconomic activities positively. He added that all the contents of the Act were garnered from the Town Hall meetings convened across the three Senatorial District before the bill was passed to the House.

The governor, however, urged the House to continue giving the incumbent government in the state its support so that it can continue to deliver on its electoral promises.