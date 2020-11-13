A 70-year-old man, Hunsu Sunday, was on November 10, 2020 arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for defiling his 15-year-old granddaughter (name withheld), impregnating her.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Friday in a statement.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was apprehended following a complain lodged at by the aunt of the victim, who reported that the victim has been living with her grandfather since the demise of her mother.

She stated further that the victim came to inform her that her grandfather has been abusing her sexually for quite some time and she has been having strange feeling recently.

Upon the complain, the DPO Ado-Odo, SP Michael Arowojeun, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the randy old man was promptly arrested.

On interogation, Sunday confessed to having carnal knowledge of his granddaughter but claimed that he didn’t know that the victim was pregnant.

The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.