Ogun: 62-year-old attendant found dead in hotel room

A 62-year-old hotel attendant, Abel Johnson, has been found dead in a room at De-Lay Classic Hotel in Kajola Village, near Obafe Town, Ogun State.

According to available information, Johnson was last seen in good health around 11pm on Thursday, before retiring to the room for the night.

However, concern arose when he failed to report for duty the next morning.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed this to The Eagle Online.

Odutola said Johnson’s colleague, Shobayo Ahmed, accompanied by a woman identified as Blessing Johnson, reported the incident to the police at the Owode Egba Division around 1pm on Friday.

She said police detectives, upon receipt of the report, visited the scene, conducted a physical examination of the body and found no visible signs of violence.

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “He was found in the hotel room.

“There were no signs of foul play when detectives from the Owode Egba Division visited the hotel room.

“Photographs were taken, and the corpse has been deposited at the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, for an autopsy.”

Odutola added that further development will be communicated in due course.

