Ogun: 48 renounce cultism, surrender arms

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, on Tuesday, said not fewer than 48 members of various cult groups in the Sagamu area of the state have renounced their membership.

The repentant cultists have also brought forward their firearms to the police for confiscation.

Weapons submitted by the cultists include one pump action gun, four double barrels, seven single barrels, two English pistols, four locally made pistols, and 35 cartridges.

Speaking during the handing over of the firearms to the police at the Akarigbo Palace, Alamutu said the essence of the olive branch being extended to cultists is hinged on giving them a second chance to become better citizens and begin to contribute towards peaceful coexistence in the state.

He said: “The olive branch we are extending to these cultists is a product of several engagements. We all know the problem we have had in the past with frequent cult clashes causing loss of lives in Sagamu.

“And working with the government and traditional rulers, we kick off this process whereby the cultists will come forward denounce their membership and submit any firearms with them without any punitive measures.

“This is in line with the directive from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who has ordered that the illicit firearms should be mopped up, and even those who have their licences are encouraged to return theirs too.

“We urge the cultists in the state to embrace this golden opportunity. Many of them are already aware that cultism does not pay, so they should come and lay down their weapons because anyone caught when this window is closed will be treated as a common criminal.”

In his earlier remarks, the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, said the amnesty for the cultists followed several engagements and discussion during which many of the cultists regretted their nefarious acts and promised to turn a new leaf.

Oba Ajayi said: “Not satisfied with the killings and disturbance of these cultists in the town, the community restrategised and moved against them. The heat was so much that some of them were even forced to leave the town, but they continued to beg, sending emissaries that they were ready to turn a new leaf.

“We have engaged them and told them point-blank that cultism is not the way forward, that they will only ruin their life, ruin their family name and the plans of God for their lives.

“We told them to submit their weapons and stay away from cultism, and we have promised to integrate them into the society. It is an ongoing exercise, and we hope that their colleagues in other parts of Remo land and Ogun State as a whole will draw a vital lesson and follow suit as well.”

Also Read

The monarch commended Governor Dapo Abiodun, security agencies and Sagamu Security Committee for working round the clock to ensure the success of the amnesty deal for the former cultists.

He equally appealed to the residents of the Sagamu community to show the repentant cultists love and support, adding that they should not treat them as outcasts