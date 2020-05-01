A 28-year-old man, Godday Robinson, has been arrested by Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, whom he admires, to the point of unconsciousness and throwing her into a pit, taking her for dead.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said incident occurred at Agbara in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

He said Robinson dragged his victim into the bush, while she was returning home from work and raped her for rebuffing his love advances, adding that the suspect was arrested on April 24, 2020, after the victim regained consciousness in the pit and was rushed to a hospital.

He said: “Upon the report by good Samaritans, the Area Commander detailed his men to the scene, where the young lady was rescued with the help of members of the public and she was quickly taken to hospital.

“Having regained consciousness, the victim explained to the police that on April 22, 2020, while was coming from night duty, which she performed in the company where she works, the suspect, who had been making advances to her, accosted her, capitalised on the isolated nature of the area and dragged her into the bush, where he raped her.”

Robinson was also accused of dispossessing his victim of her Galaxy Samsung phone valued at N85,000 and strangulating her until she passed out.

Oyeyemi said: “Having believed that she was dead, he dragged her further into the bush and dumped her in a pit.

“After sometime, she came back to life and started shouting for help.

“On the strength of her explanation, the Area Commander, ACP Bolanle Muritala, gave an order to his detectives that the suspect must be traced and apprehended.

“The detectives swung into action immediately, traced the suspect and got him arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect made a confessional statement and owned up to the crime and blamed it on the devil.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.