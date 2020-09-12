A 23-year-old man, Asogba Dansu, was on Friday arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for killing his 60-year-old aunty, Iyabo Dansu, on August 22, 2020.

This development was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report by two children of the deceased at Ipokia Divisional Headquarters that they received an information on August 22, 2020 about the demise of their mother, who is not known to be suffering from any illness.

They stated further that since they were not suspecting any foul play, they decided to bury her without necessarily reporting to the police.

But immediately after the burial, they heard information that the suspect, who is a nephew to the deceased, was seen in her house on that fateful day, and shortly after he left, the woman was declared dead.

This roused the suspicion of the people of the community and they threatened to carry out a traditional ritual to expose the killer.

On hearing about the intention of the community to go spiritual about the death, Asogba confessed to have been responsible for the woman’s death.

Upon his confession, the DPO Ipokia Division, SP Adebayo Hakeem, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, Asogba admitted killing the deceased, but claimed that he did so because of his believe that the deceased was responsible for the death of his first child and the subsequent miscarriage suffered by his wife.

He confessed further that it was an iron rod he used to hit the woman on the neck, which resulted to her death.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

Ajogun, who, expressed concern over the ignorance and primitive believe of some people, therefore warned that anybody who for any reason takes the law into his or her own hands will have him or herself to blame as the command will not tolerate such ignorant behaviour in this jet age.

He therefore appealed to members of the public to always report any of their grievances to law enforcement agencies who will properly investigate such complaint.