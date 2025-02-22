Ogun: 19-year-old drown, police intensify rescue efforts

The Divisional Police Officer, Odeda, under the Ogun State Police Command has launched an investigation and search operation following the drowning of a 19-year-old, Oluwaferanmi Olasupo, at an abandoned quarry pool near Eseke Village, Odeda on February 21, 2025.

According to reports, the victim, an inexperienced swimmer, had gone to the quarry site with friends to swim when he drowned.

His grandfather, Olaseinde Sunday, reported the incident to the police at about 6:39pm, after being informed by villagers.

Immediately the Divisional Police Officer received the report, he detailed his detectives to swiftly mobilise to the scene to rescue the victim.

However, due to poor visibility as night fell, rescue efforts were postponed.

Local divers have been contacted to assist in retrieving the body, and the search will resume at dawn.

Meanwhile, the victim’s friends, who were present at the scene, fled and are currently in hiding.

Authorities have instructed their parents to produce them for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The command said in a statement on Saturday: “This unfortunate incident underscores the dangers of swimming in unsecured water bodies, particularly abandoned quarry sites.

“Authorities urge the public to exercise caution and avoid such hazardous areas.

“Further updates on the search efforts will be communicated as more information becomes available.”

