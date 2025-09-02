Ogudu-Ifako Bridge Repaid: Lagos gives date for commencement of second phase

The Lagos State Government says resumption of the second phase of repair works on Ogudu-Ifako Bridge (inbound Island) will begin on September 3.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

Osiyemi added that to mitigate the gridlock experienced during the earlier phase of repairs, the traffic management plan had been thoroughly reviewed, with renewed efforts to ensure completion within the shortest possible time.

He said: “Traffic advisory, inbound Oshodi/Victoria Island from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway/Lagos Toll Gate, traffic will generally remain free-flowing along this route.

“However, near the work zone on the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge, vehicles will be diverted into one lane of the three-lane carriageway, approximately 50 metres before the repair area and will regain full access 50 metres afterwards.

“Motorists heading to Oshodi may also use the Ojota Slip Road to connect to Ikorodu Road (inward Anthony, by Taxi Park) to access Oshodi.”

Osiyemi said that motorists heading to Victoria Island could use the Ojota Slip Road to link Ikorodu Road (inward Anthony, by Town Planning Way), then proceed to Gbagada to access the Third Mainland Bridge (inbound Lagos Island).

He said that alternatively, they may continue along Ikorodu Road toward Funsho Williams Avenue and use Eko Bridge.

He said that inbound Oshodi/Victoria Island from Ikeja and Environs, motorists from Ikeja and nearby areas are advised to proceed through Maryland to connect Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue, and then use Eko Bridge to Outer Marina en route to their destinations.

He noted that they might also connect Ikorodu Road (by Taxi Park, Anthony) to access Oshodi and continue their journey.

Osiyemi explained that the reviewed traffic management plan was designed to strengthen coordination along the corridor during the resumption of works.

He appealed to motorists to cooperate with traffic management officers, maintain lane discipline, and make use of the provided alternative routes.

