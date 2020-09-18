The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has inspected and described as the deplorable condition of the cell at Ogudu Police Station.

Odumosu visited the cell on Friday.

He said the cell is not palatable for inmates.

He ordered the immediate construction and/or reinforcement of the cell facility to a model type that befits the present modern policing ideologies of the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Abubakar Adamu.

The Commissioner of Police, who was on routine check of police deployments and formations across the command, noticed the condition of the cell and ordered the Officer in charge of the Department of Works (DLS), Lagos State Police Command, who was in his entourage, amongst other officers, to commence immediate construction and reinforcement of the cell and to fix all necessary gadgets to make it a standard model cell.

The police chief also seized the opportunity to charge the officers and men of the command, particularly those attached to Area H, Ogudu, on proactiveness, commitment and patriotism to national service and general security of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.