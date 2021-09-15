Ogilvy Africa announces a new leadership team in Zambia

Ogilvy Africa has announced a new leadership team for its agency in Lusaka, Zambia. The move aims to further its network by strengthening its market leadership and operations in Zambia.

The new line-up includes the appointment of country business and creative leads. Ethel Kandiwo joins as Deputy Managing Partner to run the office, while Ibrahim Musoke has been appointed Creative Director. Both Ethel and Ibrahim will work closely with Ogilvy’s Africa leadership team to deliver world-class competencies in the country.

Speaking on the appointments, Ogilvy Africa CEO Vikas Mehta said “Zambia is one of our smallest operations in Africa, but one of our fastest growing. We’re making a step-change in our approach to Zambia as a priority market, and the new leadership team represents just that. Under Ethel and Ibrahim’s leadership, we look forward to bringing the best of Ogilvy to the market in communication, content, experience, PR & Influence, and media to our clients.”

Ethel is a Marketing expert with over 14 years’ experience in the media and advertising industry. She has a strong record of creating and delivering effective, high-impact content and communications programs for some of Zambia’s most renowned brands in sectors such as Telecommunications, Insurance, Banking & Finance, Mining, Agriculture, FMCG as well as the Not for Profit sector. She brings in nearly a decade-and-a-half in experience having worked across industry verticals and brands with companies such as Black Dot and Giraffe Creatives.

“I am very excited about my new role and very eager to roll up my sleeves as I take up more responsibilities. I am very passionate about what I do and I look forward to great team work and support from my colleagues” said Ethel.

In her new role, Ethel will be responsible for leading the agency’s teams across disciplines and growing the network’s presence in the market by partnering existing and new clients.

As Creative Director, Ibrahim Musoke will have creative oversight of all the creative work from conception, implementation, and development of strategies for the various clients across the agency in Zambia.

“My life has always emulated art, I value quality and I hope to inspire my colleagues through my leadership. I believe anything is possible if you put your mind to it. I look forward to developing great campaigns that will inspire many and work with the team to grow the Ogilvy Africa brand in Zambia”

Ibrahim has worked for a decade in art, advertising, photography, multimedia design and animation. Over the years, he’s worked on several brands for companies including Airtel, Barclays, Coca-Cola, Diageo, Equity Bank, RwandAir, Shell and Sheraton. Through his experience, he has honed his skills, learned from his peers and role models and has grown from an Artist to Designer to Creative Director. He is passionate about teamwork and takes every challenge as an opportunity to exceed expectations.