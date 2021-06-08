The Ogun State police command has debunked a video report circulating on social media purportedly of Ogijo divisional headquarters in Ogun State.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command said the video being circulated is not of Ogijo divisional headquarters.

“The unfortunate incident did not happen in Ogun State. Ogijo police station is intact and not under any form of attack,” Oyeyemi said.

He said the video in circulation was a robbery incident that happened in Osun State where a bank and a police station were attacked by armed robbers.

“The command hereby advises members of the public to disregard the information that the incident happened in Ogijo, as such never happened anywhere in Ogun State,” he added.

The spokesperson added photographs of Ogijo divisional headquarters “as at this morning 8th of June 2021” to clear all doubts.