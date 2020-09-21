A former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, has described the Edo State governorship election as the most credible in recent time.

The former Chief of Staff stated this in a congratulatory message to Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Edo State.

Oghiadomhe described the election as not only free and fair, but also the most credible election Edo State had witnessed in recent years.

He commended Obaseki for his resilience, determination and confidence in the nation’s democratic governance.

Oghiadomhe, who was Deputy Governor of Edo State from 1999 until 2007, asserted that the re-election of Obaseki is a product of his uncommon performance in his first term and commitment to the needs and aspirations of the people.

He expressed confidence in the Governor’s ability to surpass his performance during his second term and make Edo the preferred destination for local and international investors.

The former Deputy Governor commended the people for turning out in large number and voting for a man who had carved a niche for himself in good governance and for believing in the Peoples Democratic Party.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for creating an enabling environment for a peaceful, free and fair election, Oghiadomhe commended the security agencies.

He also commended the traditional institution led by the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, National Peace Committee and all stakeholders for their roles in having a violence-free election.

He added: “I want to also extend hearty congratulations to the leaders and members of PDP for their hardwork and loyalty.

“I pray for God’s abiding grace and wisdom for the Governor and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu.”

It would be recalled that Obaseki was on Sunday afternoon declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the winner of the governorship election conducted on Saturday.

Obaseki of the PDP polled a total of 307,955 votes, while the All Progressives Congress candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, got 223,619 votes.