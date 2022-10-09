Ogbulafor: Monarch reveals cause of death as family, community mourn

The news of the death of Prince Vincent Ogbulafor has thrown his family and entire Umuonuzo Village in Olokoro Umuahia, Abia State into mourning.

The ex-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party died in Canada on Thursday, following a protracted illness.

His younger sister, Princess Nwanyieze Ogbulafor, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria in their family house on Saturday.

Nwanyieze said the death of the pioneer National Secretary of the PDP had thrown the family into deep mourning.

She said: “We were with him when he passed on in Canada after a prolonged illness.

“We are crying and mourning him and at the same thanking God for the good and accomplished life he lived.

“Those who knew him as friends and political associates will testify that he was a good man.

“We are consoled because we believe that he will be resting with his creator now.”

She said that Ogbulafor would have clocked 74 in November.

Also, the Traditional Ruler of Umutowe Autonomous Community (Ogbulafor’s community), Eze Godfrey Onwuka, said: “This is a very painful loss to Umutowe, Olokoro and Abia in general.”

Onwuka described the deceased as an illustrious son of the community known for his philanthropy and community development efforts.

He said: “You know he was prominent in the country, having held very high political positions.

“He helped to give employment to many people from our community.

“So, losing him now is early and painful.”

Onwuka said that in his last telephone conversation with Ogbulafor, “he confirmed to me that his ailment had nothing to do with kidney transplant.

“He said that they were diagnosing something else and by the time it was realised that it was cancer, the situation had become worse.

“So, he died of cancer and not kidney transplant as being rumoured.”

Ogbulafor’s cousin and Village Head of Umuonuzo, Chief Israel Nwosu, said the news of Ogbulafor’s death was received with shock.

Nwosu said that they knew that he was ill, but his death came as a surprise to everyone in the village.

He said: “Our village is cold and in mourning mood.

“We have lost a great man.

“He was in the forefront of the development of our village and the larger Umutowe Community and Olokoro clan.

“Although, we depend on God, he was our Iroko.

“He was a dependable brother.”

Nwosu said that he had very close and cordial relationship with the deceased and was always in touch with him on his sick bed both in India and Canada before his death.

Another family member, George Nwosu, in a brief remark, said: “An Iroko has fallen in our family.”

He said Ogbulafor not only sponsored the education of many in the community, he also helped to get them jobs in different Federal Government’s establishments.

NAN reports that Ogbulafor was survived by a nonagenarian mother, wife, amongst other relations.

Ogbulafor ran for Abia State governorship on the platform of the All Peoples Party against Senator Orji Kalu and Senator Theodore Orji in 1999 and 2007 respectively and lost.

He later served as Commissioner for Works, Lands, Housing and Transport in 1993 and Minister, Economic Matters and Special Projects from 1999 to 2001.

He also became the National Secretary of the PDP in 2001 and later emerged as the party’s National Chairman on March 8, 2008.