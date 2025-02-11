Ogbuku restates NDDC’s commitment to complete ongoing projects

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has restated the commitment of the Commission to complete all ongoing projects in the Niger Delta region as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ogbuku stated this during a courtesy visit by leaders of civil society organisations and human rights groups in the nine states of the Niger Delta to the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

He affirmed that the Commission was determined to make the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government a reality in the Niger Delta region, stating: “The President gave us a matching order during our inauguration to turn things around in the Niger Delta region positively. The Board and Management have worked tirelessly to meet Mr. President’s expectations.

Ogbuku pledged that the NDDC would adhere strictly to the President’s directive to the Commission to complete all ongoing regional projects, including roads, bridges, schools, and healthcare facilities.

The NDDC Managing Director reaffirmed the Commission’s obligation to transformational leadership and accountability. He stated that NDDC had engaged the globally renowned audit firm KPMG to review its operations and that its recommendations would be fully implemented to enhance transparency and efficiency.

He noted: “There have been anomalies in the past, but we are focused on the future. We agreed with KPMG to begin implementing the report’s recommendations next month.”

Ogbuku highlighted recent achievements in infrastructure development, stating that the NDDC had intervened to repair the Auchi-Eruwe Road. He said that the Commission was also reconstructing the failed sections of the Owerri-Port Harcourt Road between Umuapu and Umuagwo in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Ogbuku told the civil society leaders that construction work had resumed at the Kaa-Ataba Road and bridges linking the Khana Local Government Area to the Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. He added, “We are collaborating with Nigeria LNG (NLNG) to facilitate the construction of the Bonny Ring Road.”

The NDDC boss further spoke on the Light up the Niger Delta project of the Commission, describing it as the flagship of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration in the Niger Delta region.

He explained that the solar-powered street lights project was part of measures to fight criminality, boost socio-economic activities and enhance peace in Nigeria’s oil-rich region.

Ogbuku announced that the NDDC had commenced payment of 10,000 beneficiaries of the Youth Internship Scheme for one-year practical skills training in various organisations for sustainable youth empowerment in the Niger Delta region, noting that the Commission had established a comprehensive digital repository of vital information, including the qualifications, skills, interests, needs, and employment status of youths in the region.

The Leader and Coordinator of the Civil Society Groups, Charles Inko Tariah, commended the NDDC for engaging with stakeholders, noting that such meetings were crucial to the progress and development of the Niger Delta region.

He said: “As civil society organizations, it is our responsibility to protect the rights of the people, partner with institutions that deliver accurate results, and ensure transparent communication with all stakeholders to drive progress and development.

“We acknowledge the commendable work done by this present administration, particularly in infrastructure development, human capital growth, education, health, and other critical sectors, as well as inclusivity amongst other stakeholders.”

Inko Tariah said that the civil society organisations would support the NDDC in achieving its mandate while providing oversight to ensure accountability. “We are confident that this partnership will lead to greater transparency and more effective outcomes for the region,” he said.

He highlighted some concerns and requested the NDDC assist them with access to information, establishment of a research/training centre, collaboration on healthcare initiatives, and support for CSOs.

Another Coordinator for the Civil Societies, Otuekong Franklin Isong, presented an award on behalf of the groups to the NDDC boss in recognition of his dedication and commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region.

In his remarks, the NDDC Executive Director of Projects, Sir Victor Antai, invited the Civil Society Groups to join the Commission when it begins a new round of project commissioning across the Niger Delta region in a couple of weeks.

