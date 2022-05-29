Ogboru wins Delta State APGA governorship ticket

Popular politician, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Delta State and has insisted on taking over the mantle of governance in the state come 2023.

At the party’s governorship primaries election held on Sunday at PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Ogboru was returned unopposed as he polled a total votes of 618 out of the 625 accredited delegates from across the state.

The five-man electoral committee headed by Elder Enemokwu Afamefune while announcing the result explained that out of the accredited 625 delegates, seven invalid votes were recorded.

Consequently, Ogboru was declared the winner, having polled the majority of the votes cast.

In his acceptance speech, Ogboru thanked the people of the state for standing by him all along declaring that the time has come for APGA, to take over power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

He also assured party faithful of his determination to rebrand Delta State if he is eventually elected as the next Governor of the State, come 2023.

Ogboru said, “We have been on a very long journey but whatever has a beginning must surely have an end.

“We are at the determinant stage of the long journey and what we started so many years ago must come to an end with a shout of joy.

“If there will be a proper election in Delta state, then we are sure of winning.

“l want to thank Deltans for their sacrifices, patients and prayers and keeping hope alive.

“Looking at the faces of Deltans, there is a determination more than ever before that this time the votes of the people of Delta State will count; we will form the next government which will be all inclusive”.