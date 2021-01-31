West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna has no doubts about the changes at London stadium this season.

West Ham have enjoyed six wins in a row in all competitions.

Four in a row in the Premier League.

“I think it’s the most important time since I came to West Ham,” Ogbonna told Daily Mail. “There is a real unity, a real togetherness. Since the manager came in, everything changed. We are united, we try our best.

“The change comes from having professional footballers, having ambitious footballers that want to do something interesting with their future and for the club’s future. Having young lads like Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Tomas Soucek, you can see the difference. You can smell that something has changed.

“Everyone is doing what they have to do, even the young lads. As a senior player in the dressing room I can see the difference in the young players, the new signings have been fantastic. Even when we have a day off, everyone comes in. They want to do something important for the club.”