Angelo Ogbonna has been named in the FIFA 21 Team of the Week – the third consecutive selection for a West Ham United player.

The Italian centre-back was typically imperious in the Hammers’ 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon as the Irons recorded back-to-back Premier League clean sheets.

Playing at the heart of a back three, Ogbonna and his teammates restricted the home team to just five shots on target at Bramall Lane, all-the-while recording a match-high six clearances for his side.

His impressive interventions time and again were crucial to West Ham’s first top-flight win at Sheffield United in 52 years, and meant that the Hammers have now made their best start to a Premier League season in six years.

As a result, Ogbonna has received a Team of the Week ‘in-form’ card – the third in three weeks for a West Ham United player, following Vladimir Coufal’s last week and Lukasz Fabianski’s a fortnight ago, demonstrative of their collectively impressive form.

Forward Jarrod Bowen was also featured in FIFA 21’s first Team of the Week in October.

Ogbonna’s ‘in-form’ Ultimate Team card raises his overall rating from 77 to an impressive 81.

Key boosts which comprise that see his defensive rating go up from 79 to 84, and his physical stats from 74 to 78.