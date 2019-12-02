A member Board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Ogba, says he has resigned his membership from the board.

Ogba, also Chairman, Delta State Athletics Association, made this known through his Media Adviser, Olukayode Thomas, on Monday in Lagos.

The board member said that he chose to withdraw due to “undue interference” in the activities of the AFN.

According to him, I am not comfortable with the dirty politicking that has taken over the AFN lately and that has informed my decision to quit the board.

Ogba said he was not happy that the AFN Constitution and Rules have been relegated to the background.

“Things are now being done without recourse to the law binding the federation.

“As an elder statesman in Sports and Athletics, in particular, I cannot sit and continue to watch things being done wrongly.

“Though, I have withdrawn from the AFN board, I will continue to give my support to the athletics in Delta and Nigeria as a whole.”