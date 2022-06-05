Ogah dumps PDP, vows to unseat Onyejiocha

A House of Representatives aspirant for the seat of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia State, Amobi Ogah, has dumped the PDP for the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.

His defection followed his alleged inability to secure the House of Representatives ticket ahead of the main elections in 2023 in the state.

Ogah who made this known during the primary election during the weekend, vowed to stop the current member, representing the federal Constituency, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejiocha from returning for the fifth enure in the green chamber of the national Assembly, positing that her 16 years in the political saddle is characterized by woeful failure.

He said Onyejiocha had demonstrated lack of total capacities in all indices of governance of Abia state.

Recall that Onyejiocha had in few months ago, declared her intention to seek the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to return to the House of Representative in 2023 for a fifth term.

Ogah hinted that his decision to join the Labour Party was borne out of persuasion from his people as the only person who can dislodge the incumbent legislator and retire him from politics.

According to the Abia-born international businessman, “the current representative has failed to justify the mandate entrusted her by the people of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency. She has failed to provide the basic dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of her constituents.

“I have the capacity to unseat her from the green chamber, because she had displayed total lack of effective and responsive leadership. She has continued to fail to demonstrate the leadership clouts, magic wands, the capacity, and the visions to rewrite and change the narrative of governance in Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia state”.