Nnamdi Ofoborh admitted he left the U-20 World Cup with regret, stating: “I thought we could have won it.”

The Cherries midfielder featured in three of Nigeria’s four matches in Poland, as they exited at the round of 16 stage after losing 1-2 to Senegal.

But while Ofoborh was proud of his efforts at the event, he felt his nation could have lifted the trophy.

Speaking to the Cherries website, Ofoborh said: “Personally, I think we could have done even better.

“A lot of the big names have been knocked out of the tournament early – France, Argentina and Portugal, the three favourites.

“So I think if we had got past Senegal, we could have gone all the way.

“There were a few of us in the squad, who knew what we were capable of and how dangerous we could have been.

“Some people think we did alright, but I thought we could have won it.”

Ofoborh, 19, was yet to make a senior appearance for the Cherries, but was named on the bench for Premier League matches against Tottenham and Fulham towards the end of last season.

And he said his experiences with the Flying Eagles were the most memorable he had experienced in football so far.

Ofoborh said: “The Senegal game was probably the biggest game of my career.

“It ended in a loss, but the fans were insane. I couldn’t even hear my teammates.

“It was a bit surreal, obviously not ending the way we wanted it to with a few tears and me getting very upset.

“At the same time, it’s been the biggest experience and proudest moment of my career so far.”