Officials recover second body in Third Mainland Bridge accident 

The Lagos State Waterways Authority Search and Rescue team says another body from the Third Mainland Bridge accident of August 23 has been recovered.

LASWA General Manager, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Emmanuel confirmed that the recovered body had since been released to the victim’s family.

He said while early reports suggested only one victim, investigations later confirmed a second passenger, identified as 31-year-old Chado Daniel Danladi of Oremeta Street, Ikeja.

Danladi was identified as a colleague of the first victim.

Emmanuel said the incident occurred in the early hours of August 23, when a Toyota Camry plunged into the Lagos Lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge.

He noted that LASWA’s rescue team responded immediately after receiving the distress call.

“The vehicle carried a female passenger, identified as Aisha, aged between 25 and 35. Her body was quickly recovered by divers and handed to her family,” he said.

He added that emergency units from LASWA, Marine Police, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) worked seamlessly with support from local fishermen.

“This incident demonstrates the efficiency of our coordinated emergency response and the strong community support that strengthen Lagos State’s capacity to manage waterway emergencies.

“We remain committed to ensuring safety and rapid response in all such cases,” Emmanuel said.

