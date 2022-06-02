Officials gets arrival date for Nigeria versus Ethiopia match

Officials for the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture between Nigeria and Ethiopia are scheduled to arrive in the country on Thursday.

The officials include Senegalese referee Mame Coumba Faye, who will take charge of the match proceedings.

She will be assisted by compatriots Adia Isseu Cisse (assistant referee 1), Fatou Bintou Sene (assistant referee 2) and Fatou Thioune (fourth official).

The match commissioner is Aisha Nalule from Uganda, while Emmanuella Grace Aglago from Ghana will serve as the referee assessor.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match, a final round second leg fixture, is billed for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday.

The Nigerian side, the Flamingos, won the first leg game in Addis Ababa penultimate weekend 1-0, through forward Opeyemi Ajakaiye’s goal.

The winners on aggregate will pick one of Africa’s tickets to the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India, already scheduled for October 11 to 30.