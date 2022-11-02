OffAir with Gbemi, Toolz coming to the big screens this November

A new season of the OffAir show with Gbemi and Toolz will launch on DStv and GOtv with never-before-seen episodes starting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9:30 pm on Africa Magic Urban (Ch153).

The OffAir show is a casual talk show/vodcast featuring the most hilarious and frank conversations about hot topics from entertainment to parenting and everything in between. Award-winning media stars Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru and Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru-Demuren are the show’s beloved hosts. The duo created the talk series in response to demands from fans who had listened to Gbemi and Toolz’s daily engaging handover sessions on Beat (99.9) FM for almost a decade.

Toolz and Gbemi decided to take the conversation from radio to podcast and now television on DStv & GOtv, where they will engage in their signature cheeky banter and blunt repartee on every trending topic.

Commenting on the new development, Multimedia host Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru said, “It hasn’t been easy being an on-air radio host for more than 14 years. We began this journey from radio, then moved the conversation to podcast/youtube, and now, the time is right to expand our territory to the big screens to reach more talk show lovers. Words cannot express how thrilled we are to see devoted fans supporting the show and us; and we are excited to continue this journey with the MultiChoice team. We are confident that this action will result in a mutually beneficial relationship, help us connect with our intended target audience and help the brand realise its objectives.”

The show, which officially launched in October 2019, racked up nearly a quarter of a million views on YouTube, over 25,000 listens on the audio podcasts and almost 7,000 subscribers in just three months into the show. With over 25,000 subscribers on YouTube now, the show has increased its audience reach and introduced more celebrity guests to drive more talkability.

Executive Head of Content and West African Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, added, “We are more than willing to embark on this journey with the OffAir team. We will continue to strive for greater excellence and reach our primary objective, which is to provide premium entertainment to every African. We know people are never tired of entertaining content, and we believe we will work harder to offer them more value for less.”

The show had earlier premiered on DStv with reruns of old episodes available on YouTube. However, the new season premiering on DStv and GOtv this November only features new, never-before-seen Off-Air content. So, fans should prepare for more controversial discussions, progressive comments, superstar celebrity guests, and the most exciting banter between Gbemi and Toolz.

On the show, the ladies discuss various fiery topics from entertainment, dating, relationship, marriage, lifestyle and fashion. For more information about this show, visit https://www.dstv.com/en-ng/ or follow DStv on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.






