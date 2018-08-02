Offa bank robbery:  Gov. Ahmed’s aide gets interim bail

Jusitce I.A. Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin on Wednesday granted an interim bail of N20million to Olalekan Alabi, the Personal Assistant on Political Matters to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Alabi has been in police custody in Abuja since 30 May, 2018 following his arrest over his alleged link with Offa banks armed robbery suspects.

The judge granted the bail after carefully considering the oral application for bail made by Alabi’s counsel, Adebayo Adelodun (SAN), and the response of Adekunle Iwalaye, who is the counsel to the respondent, Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim.

Adelodun had on July 27, 2018 moved an exparte motion praying for the release of his client from police custody.

But the presiding judge failed to give any ruling, and ordered the respondent to appear in court today to show cause why the prayer sought in the application should not be granted.

Consequently, counsel to the respondent, Adekunle Iwalaye filed an affidavit to show cause why the governor’s aide should not be released from police custody, which was discountenanced by the court.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Yusuf ordered that Olalekan Alabi be released on interim bail in the sum of N20 million with two reliable sureties in the like sum.

He also ruled that the sureties must be civil servants with the Kwara State Government and must not be below the ranks of Directors.

The judge thereafter, adjourned the case to October 22, 2018 for hearing.