Off cycle elections: Biu orders FRSC operatives to collaborate with other agencies

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, has ordered FRSC operatives drafted to cover the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States on Saturday to ensure effective collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force, Independent National Electoral Commission and other security agencies in the enforcement of restrictions on vehicular movement.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Kazeem, a Deputy Corps Marshal, said Biu equally mandated the operatives to clear obstructions from the roads, carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies, and maintain orderliness in polling booths.

To ensure that the Corps plays an effective role in the elections, the Corps Marshal directed the deployment of 1500 men and 35 vehicles, including tow trucks and ambulances, to each of the respective states to strengthen enforcement of restrictions during the entire process of the election.

He warned the personnel deployed to play an active role in the democratic exercise and exhibit the highest sense of professionalism, ingenuity, and avoid any temptation that could lead to abuse of the rights of electorates.

While reading out the marching order to the personnel, the Corps Marshal called on the electorates in the state to comply with all regulations, including restrictions as would be announced as he wished the entire states peaceful, free and fair elections.