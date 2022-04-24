Of purchasing powers, products and intellectual copyright infringements, by Ola Emmanuel

In a society where leaders and politicians trade insults over loudspeakers, a lot of energy and resources that should have been used for positive development would end up being wasted on nullities. Conditions and situations will be so unfortunate in such a society because several life-transforming projects will be left unattended to, and creation of good structures to help people thrive will never attract concrete attention. What will such a system be witnessing every day?

You can bet there will be lots of disorganised way of living, untidy governance and chaotic activities in high and low places.

One of the economic effects or by-products of such a disorder will be high rate of piracy, counterfeiting and deluge of sub-standard products; with talented people and entrepreneurs working, labouring and struggling hard without getting commensurate rewards for their labour.

Today, I am concerned about why it may be difficult to check product piracy in an unwieldy and tough economic society like Nigeria. It will be a great disservice if I fail to lend some analyses which may prove useful on this page with my knowledge of development and market economics. A pointer is the intelligence indicating that the US government is ever worried over the prospect of China producing cheap drones which may end up in the hands of ‘enemies’. Why is this fear real? With the current status of drones in warfaring and its seeming exclusivity, there is no way it won’t catch the fancy of many countries. Likewise are products that command respect and attention which qualified as basic necessities but are commanding very high prices.

The fact is that any product that the masses need and are in high demand should either be made available in large quantities legally or it will end up being produced illegally in the quantities they are needed by the masses.

Also, where the basic economic stimulating factors are lacking, you can’t use force or intimidation to eradicate product piracy and counterfeiting. A more effective strategy should have been to make costs of piracy too exorbitant when compared with the market price of the original products.

I had been following some campaigns against product piracy and war against fake goods in Nigeria. How effective these efforts are there for all to see. A hard hit is the music and other entertainment practitioners. Whether these guys are winning the war against product piracy and fakery, we will find out one day when it shall be clear for all to see.

The question is: “What makes a product a target for piracy?: Besides the activities of desperate saboteurs and peddlers, a lot of factors influence whether a product will be pirated or counterfeited or not. One, does the product qualifies as a basic necessity but is being turned to a luxury product? For instance, music is a basic need of life; therefore an attempt to turn it to a product that can only be bought by financially-buoyant few may always leave a sour taste in the mouth of the players in the industry. By the call of nature, a child wants to hear music; also teenagers, as a result of good number of hours dedicated to listening to and loving music, suddenly realise they can try it out; even when the elderly hears a good tune, they pay attention. This being the case, music has come to rank at par with food and clothing – a basic need. An attempt for it not to be made available in abundance and at prices majority can afford in a society where greater percentage of the people are poor will lead to lots of counterfeiting and piracy.

Closely related to the above is the purchasing power of the people. Low income means the little money someone has will be spread thinly to cover several basic necessities of life. Where this is the case – as in this society where majority of the people are living below poverty line – a highly priced quality product cannot escape being pirated or counterfeited. Are people showing keen interest in a particular product but they cannot afford the price, such a product will be pirated because they (the products) are needed but are not readily within the reach of the people.

Another issue that influences product piracy is the level of good governance and the way politicians ply their trade. Where the structure allows parochial personal interests to thrive, such a nation cannot escape state of disorder and anarchy. Things will always fall apart and no amount of good intention will work.

Inflation also plays key role in determining the volume of sub-standard, counterfeited or pirated products in a system. Where much money is required to obtain certain level of satisfaction, people will naturally seek to get such satisfaction through other means. This explains the collapse of tyre producing and textile manufacturing companies in Nigeria. In these areas of the economy, the fairly-used markets are thriving with billions of naira exchanging hands daily, notwithstanding government efforts to sanitise the market. The fact is that as a result of need to spread allocated meagre money meant for consumption thinly to cover several items, consumers will naturally want the products and services to be cheap. There is no amount of English speaking that can convince a deprived person not to seek satisfaction of needs from readily available and ingenious sources.

The war against product piracy cannot be won by the use of police baton and arrests. It requires economic strategies that will render product piracy and counterfeiting an unprofitable venture. If your product can easily be reproduced at a cheaper rate, then you need to rethink your market focus, distribution strategies and pricing decisions.

. Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant. He works with a team of international consultants to conceptualise and plan agribusiness and housing projects. As a certified trainer authorised to use the International Labour Organisation’s enterprise development modules, he trains entrepreneurs and organises workshops and seminars for potential and practising entrepreneurs as well as business managers and cooperatives. He also speaks and facilitates at leadership and management workshops on invitation. His book, Business Planning Made Easy: Step by Step Guide On How To Turn Your Idea To Profitable Business’ is the latest of the books authored by him. Tel: +234(0)9068602954 (call and sms), +234(0)8023257707 (WhatsApp only).