Of Nigeria’s many prayers and sins, by Kehinde Aderemi

I had an encounter with a colleague recently and we discussed a lot about sundry national issues.

We discussed politics, economy, insecurity, religion, Yoruba culture and tradition among other issues.

My friend raised issues about Nigeria’s religious fanaticism. He applauded the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland Iba Gani Adams singular courage in promoting Yoruba culture and tradition through the various programmes organised by the Oodua People’s Congress and the Olokun Festival Foundation.

However, my friend further raised one important issue that triggered this piece: He pointed out that Nigeria is too religious, but remains very poor that majority of the citizens literally become prayer warriors both in Churches and Mosques because of the bad economy and hardship. He added also that even on free days like Sundays, churches and mosques are always filled to the brim as worshippers passionately pray as if tomorrow will never come.

My friend also blamed the Federal Government and the state governments for initiating policies that didn’t have human face. He said religious leaders are the bane of Nigeria. He maintained that whether Muslims or Christians, the religious leaders are supposed to be the light and torch bearer of hope, morality and fear of God. But, unfortunately, many of our religious leaders are not of the spirit.They seek prosperity in life more often than that of heaven.

So when I saw the report published by Pew Research Centre that Nigeria was ranked the second most prayerful country in the world, I forwarded the story to my friend and I decided to do this piece. I begin to wonder whether religion is a blessing to Nigeria or a curse. The reports by the United States-based Pew Research Centre was revealing as it was the honest truth.

From my findings, the Pew Research Centre is a non-partisan American think tank based in Washington DC, capital of the United States. The centre provides data on social issues, public opinion and demographic trends shaping the United States of America and the world at large.

The report says Afghanistan made the first position with 96 percent prayer rate, Nigeria was second with 95 percent and 10 other African countries among the top 11. Going through the ranking, China is the least with 1 percent, United Kingdom 6 percent, Switzerland and Austria 8 percent each, Germany, Czech Republic and Estonia are 9 percent each while France and Denmark ranked 10 percent least prayerful countries.

Other countries: Algeria and Senegal, rank 88 percent each, while Djibouti, Iran, Iraq and Niger were ranked 87 percent. Indonesia, 84 percent and Saudi Arabia ranks 10 with 82 percent.

Sadly, with churches and mosques on almost every street, it is an irony of fate that Nigeria, which has been ranked the second most prayerful country in the world, is wallowing in pains and sins. Romans 6:6-7 had said it all: “So, shall we then continue in sin that grace may abound?”

It is unfortunate for Nigeria to be ranked the second most prayerful country in the world and such a country still swims in various sins like killing, corruption, nepotism, bloodletting and lies among others. Honestly, prayer is good. It is the most potent means of seeking the face of God, the Alpha and the Omega. But it is not too good when the intent of the prayer is coloured with doubt and insincerity. God is not mocked

There are different stories to tell about how Nigerians have been the bane of our nation. Nigeria needs prayer, but our prayers should be tied to action. Nigerians have been facing a lot of challenges because many of our revered men of God have failed in their responsibilities as God’s Shepherd.

In Nigeria today, we pray so much but we achieve so little with the prayers because something very important is missing and that is our sincerity to God and to humanity. For instance, how do you explain the story of a man that goes to either a mosque or a church to pray and steals a telephone during prayer sessions. It is nothing but ridiculous.

China, with one percent prayer rate is now one of the leading technology and biggest economies in the world. The Chinese have succeeded in getting the best out of the world by impacting the global community in the most amazing manner. China is constantly making tremendous impact in all facets of human endeavours. And yet they are the country with the lowest prayer rate.

So, the question is: Why are we poor as a nation? Nigeria is suffering amid plenty because God has blessed our country with leaders that are not ready to free us from the bondage of suffering. Leaders that don’t feel the pain or pity the followers. It has been said over time that if God decides to punish a country, He will bless the country with bad leaders. Isn’t that what is happening in Nigeria today?

Also Read:

All over the developed world, good government is about the progress and development of society. It is the responsibility of the government to provide social security, including good health facilities, quality education, uninterrupted power supply and other basic infrastructure like good roads.

But here in Nigeria, it is a different ball game. Rather than doing their best to serve humanity, Nigeria leaders sell and manufacture lies and spread poverty.

And in conclusion, I think there are a lot to learn from the report of the US-based research centre. And the truth is: Until we retrace our steps, seek the face of God by serving humanity with love and sincerity of purpose, we will continue to move one step forward and three steps backwards.

. Aderemi writes from Lagos.