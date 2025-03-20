Oduwole, Sterling One Foundation, Sanwo-Olu harp on gender equality, youth empowerment

Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Zuriel Oduwole, and Sterling One Foundation have emphasised the need for gender equality and youth empowerment during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, where discussions focused on sustained action in creating opportunities for young leaders.

At just 22, Oduwole is the youngest Nigerian ever nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and the first to be recognised in this category.

Her global advocacy in education, gender equality, and youth inclusion has influenced policies and engaged key decision-makers across multiple countries.

Sterling One Foundation, through its investment in social impact across critical sectors, has mainstreamed gender equality and women’s empowerment across all its initiatives, ensuring that young women and girls have access to the resources, platforms, and opportunities needed to thrive.

Speaking on the Foundation’s commitment to gender equality and women empowerment, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation, highlighted the importance of telling African stories and driving impact through intentional programming, while also reflecting on this year’s International Women’s Day theme: “Accelerate Action.”

Ibekwe said: “At Sterling One Foundation, we are intentional about telling African stories that reflect the strength and potential of our people.

“This is evident in our focus areas and programming, where we have deliberately mainstreamed gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“This aligns with the call to ‘Accelerate Action’ this International Women’s Day, reinforcing the urgency of breaking barriers for women and girls.

“We are proud of Zuriel Oduwole for amplifying these values on the global stage, and we remain committed to creating an environment where young changemakers, especially women and girls, have the support and opportunities they need to lead and succeed.”

During the visit, Governor Sanwo-Olu recognized Oduwole’s contributions and her historic Nobel Peace Prize nomination, describing it as a milestone for Nigeria and the African continent.

He said: “This achievement reflects the resilience and determination of our people.

“In the past five years, we have faced COVID-19, economic challenges, and instability, yet we have continued to create opportunities for young Nigerians in technology, finance, and entertainment.

“The THEMES Plus agenda reinforces our commitment to inclusion and youth empowerment.

“Lagos is proud to support Zuriel’s journey and work with the Sterling One Foundation to expand opportunities for the next generation.”

Also Read

Oduwole emphasised the power of storytelling in driving social change: “I have seen the power of storytelling in changing perceptions and opening doors for young people.

“When we share our stories, we inspire action.

“I am grateful to our partners for amplifying young voices and creating opportunities that make a real difference.”

Oduwole’s remarks highlight the role of storytelling in influencing narratives that drive meaningful change.

By amplifying diverse voices and ensuring that young people, especially women and girls, have platforms to be heard, storytelling becomes a powerful tool for influencing policies, shifting mindsets, and creating lasting impact in communities.

The need for sustained efforts to support and invest in these platforms has never been more critical.

The Sterling One Foundation remains committed to driving sustainable change through strategic interventions that create lasting impact in gender equality, youth empowerment, and social development.

Post Views: 5