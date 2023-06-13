Odunwa emerges Speaker of Ebonyi 7th Assembly

Moses Odunwa, representing Ikwo South State Constituency has emerged the Speaker of the 7th Ebonyi House of Assembly.

Also elected by the members was Chinedu Onah of Ohaukwu South State constituency for Deputy Speaker.

The duo emerged in the House election shortly after the proclamation of the 7th Assembly by the State Governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru Tuesday at the Assembly complex, Nkaliki road, Abakaliki.

Motion for the election of Odunwa as the Speaker was moved by Hon. Nkemka Onuma, representing Edda West State constituency.

Ifeanyi Ogba representing Onicha East State Constituency, elected into the House under the platform of the Labour Party emerged the Minority Leader.

Both Odunwa and Onah are old members of the House of Assembly, re-elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

The duo and Ogba were elected unopposed.

Other principal officers who also emerged at the inaugural plenary are Kingsley Ikoro as House Leader, Joseph Ununu as Deputy Leader, Nkemka Onuma as Chief Whip and Arinze Lukas as Deputy Chief Whip.

In an acceptance speech, Odunwa commended members of the House for finding him worthy.

He gave assurance that the state legislative arm would work in harmony with the executive to provide greater democracy dividend to the people of the state.

He expressed optimism that the 7th Assembly would receive the needed cooperation from the Governor, being the immediate past Speaker of the House.

Odunwa added: “On my own part, I promise to carry every member of this noble Assembly along despite party affiliation, to ensure equity and justice.”