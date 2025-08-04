Oduntan’s family announces burial dates for matriarch

The Oduntan family of Ogun State has announced the burial dates for their matriarch and National Coordinator of the Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN), Yeye Otunba Olugbemisola Opeyemi Oduntan (née Obayan).

The details of the burial of Yeye Oduntan, who passed away on July 30, 2025 at the age of 65, was made available to newsmen in a statement issued on Monday.

According to the funeral arrangements released by the family, the rites of passage will commence with a commendation service on August 6, 2025 at Anglican Church of the Ascension, Opebi, Lagos by 9am.

This will be followed by a wake keep service the same day at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Iworo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by 5pm.

The funeral service will hold on August 7, 2025 at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Iworo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, after which a private interment, exclusive to the immediate family, will take place.

Yeye Oduntan is survived by her husband, Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan, and children: Olanrewaju and Abimbola Oduntan; Oladapo and Folasade Oluwasanya; Taiwo Olaolu Oduntan; and Ajibola and Kehinde Ololade Ayedogbon.

She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, including Isabel, Sofia, and Asher.

Post Views: 3