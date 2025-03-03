Odumegwu-Ojukwu sues for national cohesion, support for government

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has urged Nigerians to focus on building the country by celebrating national positive values and supporting the government.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said celebrating Nigeria’s positives would do the country more good than focusing on negatives and shortcomings.

The minister spoke in Lagos on Saturday night at the prestigious The Sun Awards, which she co-chaired with the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to her, The Sun Awards has shown that there is much to celebrate about Nigeria’s unity.

She said the Awards usually brought Nigerians from all walks of life together in unity and oneness irrespective of ethnic and religious divides.

According to her, “this is what Nigerians should always celebrate.”

Congratulating the management of The Sun Publishing Limited for sustaining the award over the years, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the “organisation has been able to promote excellence and invariably encouraged a group of people that have made Nigeria proud in their own little ways.”

“On that note, I urge everyone of us to always look inwardly like the organisers of this event, to identify and flaunt the best of Nigeria instead of always finding faults and showcasing our not too good sides. By so doing, we shall all be good ambassadors of Nigeria and help in projecting the country positively,” she said.

In her short remark at the event, the Minister said: “Today, history is being made in this hall where Nigerians and non-Nigerians are gathered to celebrate the best our country can offer.

“In this gathering, ethnic and religious differences and other mundane considerations that divide us are put aside.

“Instead, people are happy, throwing banters and identifying with their friends and associates who would be honoured at this auspicious occasion of The Sun Awards.

“This flagship event put together by one of Nigeria’s leading news media has for over two decades provided this platform of unity, cohesion and camaraderie for Nigerians.

“So, the management and staff of The Sun Publishing Limited deserve all the accolades for sustaining this event these past years where hard work, industry, innovativeness, creativity, patriotism, service and everything good about our country, Nigeria is celebrated.

“With this prestigious awards which I am meant to understand that the recipients are usually selected through very rigorous selection process, The Sun media organization has been able to celebrate and promote excellence and invariably encouraged a group of people that have made Nigeria proud in their own little ways.

“That stated, Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, may I invite you to join me in congratulating The Sun Publishing Limited, for sustaining this enviable feat.

“In the same manner, also join me to congratulate the 36 awardees in this year’s edition. We are really proud of them, and that is why we are all gathered in solidarity with them.”

