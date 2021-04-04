The Chairman of Council, Yoruba Global Alliance, Akogun Tola Adeniyi, says the death of Yinka Odumakin “is like a thunderbolt strike into the heart of Yoruba nationalism.”

In a statement, he described the late Afenifere spokesman as bright and outspoken, a study in courage and fearlessness.

Chief Adeniyi said Odumakin’s commitment to the Yoruba struggle for liberation and emancipation was never in doubt, as he put his whole life on the line for the crusade.

He said: “He stood stoutly against the recolonization of Nigeria and the entire Nigerian indigenous nationalities.

“By his death, all the free peoples of the world have lost a roaring voice; the Yoruba nation has lost a champion, and all the self-determination organizations have lost an icon.”

He commiserated with the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; Afenifere family; his widow, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin; and to the entire oppressed peoples of Nigeria.