Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has mourned the death of Yinka Odumakin, the renowned activist and spokesperson of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, describing the news of his passing as tragic and deeply devastating.

Odumakin, according to his family, passed on Saturday morning after battling with COVID-19 complications. He was aged 59.

Dr Fayemi in a statement said the Yoruba and indeed Nigeria have lost a truly patriotic citizen, a fearless activist who regularly spoke truth to power and a man of the people who championed the cause of his people till he breathed his last.

He described the death of the Afenifere spokesperson as a personal loss to him, having had a long standing working relationship with the deceased and his spouse, Dr Joe Odumakin since the period of struggle for democracy in the nineties.

“This is a very sad day. The Yoruba and indeed Nigeria have lost an illustrious son, a voice for the voiceless, a fearless and dogged fighter and a leader who loved and served his people passionately.

“For me, Yinka’s death is a personal loss. He was not just my comrade in the democratic struggle, he was a brother and friend. He was firm in his conviction, focused and progressive-minded. Even when we disagreed, he was never disagreeable.

“Our thought and prayers are with Joe, his widow, members of his immediate family, associates and the leadership of Afenifere, at this trying period. We pray that God grants him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss” Dr Fayemi added.