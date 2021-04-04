Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has described Yinka Odumakin’s death as a “… a dark moment that eclipsed one of the vocal voices of the Yoruba nation and of social, cultural and political activism in our country Nigeria.”

In a condolence letter he personally signed on Saturday, Otunba Daniel commiserated with Afenifere and the widow of its late spokesperson, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, saying the late Odumakin stood firmly for all that he believed in.

“Such men never die,” he said.

While expressing his deepest condolences to both the wife and leadership of Afenifere, he prayed that God would grant the soul of the departed great repose and grant the family the fortitude to bear the very painful loss.