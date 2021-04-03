Aare onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has described the death of the Publicity Secretary of the Pan Yoruba socio cultural group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, early hours of today as one death too many, saying Yoruba has lost a gem, who, according to him, was a dependable ally.

Aare Adams, who received the news of the late Odumakin’s death with shock and trepidations, said the death of the late Afenifere publicity Scribe was a big loss to the Yoruba nation, adding that death had dealt the Yoruba nation a big blow, leaving in its wake, sad memories of the loss of a brother, a friend and dependable ally.

While mourning his friend of many years, Iba Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, described the late Odumakin as a true Yoruba son, a committed fellow, and the voice of the people, especially, the downtrodden.

“We’ll all miss his voice. We’ll miss his commitment, we’ll miss his bravery because the late Yinka Odumakin’s fearless image loomed larger than what we can easily forget in a hurry.”

“He was a phenomenon that spoke truth to power. He cut a picture of an all-rounder, a media personage, an analyst and public commentator that had wormed himself to the hearts of many people.”

“His exit had left a big vacuum in the social and political milieu and Nigerians will always remember him for who he was because in his life, the late Odumakin was truly one of the few gifted souls of our race.

“The extent of the shocking news for me has been inexplicable. It will take a very long time for me to accept the realities of his death.

“We were in the struggle together, we shared so many memories together and I was very close to the family, so for me, it is a personal loss and I wish my sister, his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin and the deceased relatives well, especially at this trying moments.

“For the Yoruba nation, and Afenifere as a whole, Odumakin’s imprints will always be in the book of history, but as much as his death was so rude and shocking, we are consoled that the man died, though, very young, he will be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria and the Yoruba nation in particular.”