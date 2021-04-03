Former President of the Senate and Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation & Strategy Committee, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has mourned the passing of the spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.

In a series of tweets on his @bukolasaraki handle on Twitter, Saraki said: “My family and I are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mr. Yinka Odumakin, the erstwhile spokesperson of Afenifere.

“Over the years, Odumakin demonstrated a consistency in his beliefs; an eloquence and clarity of thought that helped him to easily draw many to his cause; and the courage to always stand up for the underdogs and less privileged.

“As we all mourn the passing of this extraordinary gentleman and exemplary leader, we also celebrate his life — and pray that Almighty God sustains his wife, Dr. Mrs. Joe Okei-Odumakin, his children, and his entire family,” the former Senate President said.