The Yoruba Summit Group has expressed sadness over the sudden death of the Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, the group described the late Odumakin as a warrior who is forthright, steadfast and diligent in serving the Yorùbá interest.

It said the late Odumakin as its pioneer Publicity Secretary from 2017 to 2019 was “the very best there was, in whatever position assigned to him.

“He was a warrior, a true Èṣọ́ of the Yorùbá nation. He feared no one; he stood for all, for truth, for justice and equality.”

The group said Odumakin stood tall as an example of an elusive, fearless, selfless leader who was about service-to-others and not about service-to-self.

“To us of the South-West zone, you defined dignity, the philosophy of living, stating clearly we are of the ọmọlúwàbí ethos never having to accept the doctrine of the sense of entitlement that some people are wont to,” it said.

It said the legacies he left behind would continue to live long and far into the consciousness of the people.

“Rest assured, Comrade, that those of us that you have left behind will continue to pick up the gauntlet, receive and hand over the baton, fly the flag and continue the great fight.”