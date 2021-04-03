Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, wife of the late Yinka Odumakin, Publicity secretary of Afenifere who died early morning on Saturday, has said that with the death of her husband, “a part of me is gone.”

The woman activist in a statement announcing the demise of her husband, said he died after a brief illness from complications of COVID-19.

Her statement read, “With gratitude to the Supreme Being for a life well spent, I announce the passing on of my beloved husband, Comrade Yinka Odumakin to the great beyond after a brief illness.

“The sad event happened this morning (Saturday, 3/4/2021) at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago.

“I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soul mate. I urge us all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which he dedicated his life.

“Burial arrangement will be made public in due course.”