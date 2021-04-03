The Ijaw Elders Forum on Saturday mourned Yinka Odumakin, spokesman for Pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, describing his death as ‘a bright light dimmed too soon’.

The IEF Chairman, Chief Bukazi Etete, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Yenagoa.

According to Etete, IEF was saddened by the passing of Yinka Odumakin to the great beyond.

“Good people may die before others but surely their works will live on in the hearts of those who stand up for justice.

“All men are fallible and he’s no exception but Comrade Yinka Odumakin stood tall in the fight against injustice in Nigeria.

“He was a great friend and ally of the Ijaw people. His voice was very loud and consistent in condemning the ills of society.

“The wicked and mean spirited could not silence his stringent calls for justice and equity but death has intervened to keep him silent forever.

“We will surely miss his advocacy for a just and egalitarian society. He was a great advocate of true federalism and restructuring,” he said.

“Our consolation is that God can always raise a David, a catapult and five stones.”

The IEF enjoined Nigerians to rise in solidarity to pray for God to grant mercies and blessings upon his soul.

The Ijaw group prayed for the family to find strength to bear the loss and hurt caused by the loss.