Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Federal Highway a national embarrassment — Group

A group, Cross River South Consultative Forum, has decried the appalling state of the Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Federal Highway, saying: “It is a national embarrassment.”

The group said the road has remained “a death trap”, causing untold hardship to the people of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

According to them, numerous promises and assurances from the Federal Government, particularly the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, have yielded no result, adding: “The road remains in a deplorable state, posing grave dangers to motorists, commuters, and businesses.”

The Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Federal Highway, a major gateway linking Cross River and Akwa Ibom States to the rest of the country, has degenerated into a death trap, riddled with deep potholes, eroded sections, and collapsed portions that make movement a nightmare.

The statement, which was signed by Hon. Eyo Nsa Ekpo (Chairman), Sir Maurice Effiwatt Prof. Emmanuel Eyo, Apostle James Anam and 10 others, said Umahi had met with the Forum and promised something would be done, but “months after this promise, nothing has been done”.

The Minister has failed to honour his commitment, raising serious questions about the sincerity of the Federal Government in resolving this issue, adding: “This pattern of empty promises must end.”

The Forum observed that “the rainy season has only worsened the situation, with long stretches of the road becoming completely impassable.

“Commuters are forced to spend hours on a journey that should take minutes, while transporters struggle with frequent vehicle breakdowns, increased operational costs, and loss of revenue.

“Accidents, injuries, and deaths have become a common occurrence on this road, yet the Federal Government and contractors handling the project continue to show a lack of urgency in addressing the crisis.”

The suffering inflicted on the people of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States due to the state of this road, the Forum said, cannot be overstated as “businesses are collapsing, farmers are unable to transport their produce, and essential services are being disrupted.

“The economic consequences are severe, with rising costs of goods and services as a direct result of the transportation nightmare.

“Beyond the economic toll, the human cost is even more devastating.

“Pregnant women, the sick, and accident victims endure horrific experiences while attempting to access medical care.

“The security risk posed by the road’s terrible state has also escalated, as criminals take advantage of stranded motorists to perpetrate robberies and kidnappings.

“The contractors handling different sections of the road, including Julius Berger and Sermatech, must take responsibility for their roles in the current state of affairs.

“While Julius Berger has a reputation for quality road construction, its pace on the Odukpani -Itu-Ikot Ekpene Federal Highway has been disappointingly slow and they have abandoned site for more than a year now.

“Similarly, Sermatech, which was contracted for some portions of the road, must be held accountable for delays and subpar work.

“General opinion on the state of work, particularly on the concrete pavements constructed by Sermatech, is that to apart from the slow pace of work, the pavements lack depth and are riddled with honeycombs and vibrations.

“It won’t stand the test of time.

“We call on Sermatech to revisit and possibly rectify this immediately.”

Consequently, the Forum came out with a five-point demand, which includes an “urgent and full-scale rehabilitation of the Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Federal Highway – the Federal Government must prioritize this road and take immediate steps to ensure it completion.

“Honouring the promise of the tripartite committee – Engr Dave Umahi must fulfil his commitment to constituting the committee, allowing stakeholders to track progress and ensure accountability.

“Accountability for contractors – Julius Berger and Sermatech must provide clear explanations for the delays and take urgent steps to accelerate the project.

“A clear and transparent timeline – the Federal Government and the Ministry of Works must present a realistic timeline for the road’s completion and adhere to it.

“Termination and/or revocation of the contract with Julius Berger and re-award of same to a company willing to continue construction.”

The Forum extended its gratitude to Senator Bassey Otu, Governor of Cross River State, for paying off all outstanding compensations and securing the permit from the National Inland Waterways Authority to enable Julius Berger to construct some of the outstanding bridges.

That the proactive intervention by the governor demonstrates true leadership and commitment to the welfare of the people

