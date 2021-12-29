Oduduwa Nation: Igboho raises alarm on imminent attack in prison

Detained Oduduwa nation agitator and campaigner, Sunday Adeyemo, aka, Sunday Igboho has raised alarm that some unknown persons are planning to attack him, where he is currently being held in Benin Republic.

Igboho’s Spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, raised the alarm, in a live podcast monitored Tuesday night by The Nation.

Koiki in the podcast alleged that Beninese President Patrice Talon was working with the Federal Government to extradite Igboho back to Nigeria.

“So many people have heard rumours in the past 24 to 48 hours. We know that God Almighty is watching. If they are trying, they cannot be successful. If they are planning evil against Prof. Banji Akintoye and the others, they are only trying, but God’s power is superior.

“The enemies are trying to eliminate him (Igboho); their plan is to eliminate him so that the Yoruba Nation agenda will be silenced. But God has shown that He is above them.

“If you think the legal route is what will set Igboho free, then we are wasting our time. Benin Republic judicial system is not working. Look at the way his case has been prolonged. I’ve spoken with our lawyer in Benin, and he told me that only the President can set him (Igboho) free.

“Now, diplomacy cannot work. We have to fight for our rights. See the way they killed M. K. O. Abiola, Funsho Williams. They were killed unjustly. We’ve issued so many ultimatums for Igboho’s release, but nothing has happened” Koiki posted.

Igboho, 49, who is currently in detention, was arrested by the operatives of Brigade Criminelle (Criminal Brigade) on July 19, 2021 in Cotonou.

With this, the Yoruba nation advocate has spent over 161 days in Benin Republic prison.