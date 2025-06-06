Oduduwa group slams Afenifere faction over Tinubu mid-term criticism

The Oduduwa Frontiers has strongly refuted criticisms by a faction of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, which claimed that the policies initiated by President Bola Tinubu-led administration have resulted in economic hardship, democratic decline, and social regression.

The group also defended President Tinubu’s midterm performance, dismissing Afenifere’s criticisms as ‘misleading’ and lacking proper context.

In a statement issued by its National President, Kolawale Adediji Kazeem, the Oduduwa Frontiers expressed disappointment at Afenifere’s claim that Nigeria’s development indicators have regressed under the current administration, calling the remarks “unrealistic” and “uninformed.”

It further expressed disappointment with Afenifere’s critique, emphasizing the need for a fair and contextual evaluation of the administration’s efforts.

“The assertion that every human development and sociopolitical index has regressed since the inception of this administration is not only misleading but also reflects a profound misunderstanding of the complexities facing our nation today.

“Firstly, it is essential to recognize that the challenges confronting Nigeria are multifaceted and deeply rooted in years of mismanagement and neglect. The previous administration left a legacy fraught with economic instability, infrastructural decay, and social unrest,” the statement read.

The Oduduwa Frontiers criticized Afenifere for what it described as unrealistic expectations of instant results, noting that Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda was never a promise of overnight transformation but a call to long-term reform and national recovery.

The group pointed to unprecedented challenges faced by the administration, including economic shocks, security threats, and the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have hindered its ability to deliver on its promises.

“To hold President Tinubu accountable for the consequences of these long-standing issues is not only unfair but also undermines the very essence of responsible governance,” the statement further noted.

The group also expressed dismay at Afenifere’s approach, accusing the historically influential Yoruba organization of resorting to sensationalism rather than engaging in informed discourse.

It called for a more constructive dialogue that acknowledges the complexities of governance and the progress being made by the Tinubu administration.

“It is disheartening to see Afenifere, a group historically committed to the principles of democracy and good governance, join the ranks of those who hastily judge the Tinubu administration without acknowledging the broader context,” the group lamented.

The Oduduwa Frontiers highlighted ongoing initiatives by the Tinubu administration aimed at improving infrastructure, enhancing security, and promoting economic diversification.

While acknowledging that the outcomes of these efforts may not be immediately visible, the group emphasized the importance of laying the groundwork for sustainable development.

“The political landscape is rife with complexities, and it is crucial to engage in informed discourse rather than resort to sensationalism. We implore Afenifere to move beyond sensational rhetoric and to engage in constructive criticism that acknowledges the complexities of governance,” the statement added.

The group called for unity among stakeholders, urging Afenifere and other critics to collaborate in fostering a robust democratic process. It reiterated its commitment to promoting dialogue, understanding, and collaboration as essential components of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“As a nation, we must unite in our efforts to foster a democratic environment that promotes dialogue, understanding, and collaboration,” the Oduduwa Frontiers stressed.

