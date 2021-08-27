Oduah’s defection will enhance APC chances in Anambra guber poll –Chieftain

Chief Dennis Ngene, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), says the defection of Senator Stella Oduah to the party will boost its chances at the November 6 Anambra governorship poll.

Ngene, a former executive chairman of Awka North local government council and a grassroots mobiliser, told newsmen in Awka on Friday that the Anambra people were yearning to be connected to the politics at the centre.

He said that the continued defection of strong political figures and their supporters to APC was indicative of its growing popularity among the people of the state.

Ngene attributed the growing popularity of the APC in the state to the poor governance of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the wide acceptability of Sen. Andy Uba, the APC governorship candidate for the Nov. 6 poll.

“It is not a surprise that Anambra people are embracing APC. They want the state to connect to the centre because they are tired of belonging to a party with one-man governorship election.

“Oduah has acted with wisdom, she has demonstrated that she has foresight and the good thing is that APC now has a serving senator that is a boost to our quest for Government House.

“I want to join the party leadership to welcome the new members and more because we are still expecting more, APC has a big house that can contain everybody,” he said.

Ngene said he was not happy that local government council poll had not been conducted in the state, saying that the situation had aided the underdevelopment of the state.

He described Uba as the most suitable person to lead Anambra after the exit of APGA led government.

Oduah, representing Anambra North at the National Assembly, officially joined the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday.