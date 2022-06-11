ODUACCIMA urges governors to ensure security in South-West

The umbrella body of all businesses in the South West, Odu’a Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (ODUACCIMA) has called on state governors in the region to tackle insecurity and ensure safety of lives and properties.

In a statement signed by its President, Kayode Adeyemi, ODUACCIMA frowned on the current spate of insecurity in the region, saying it constitutes serious threat to businesses in the region and appealed to the Governors to deal with insecurity

Adeyemi condemned the attack on St Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo state last Sunday, saying that insecurity has led to economic instability and killing businesses in the South West region.

According to the statement, “It confirmed our earlier fears that terrorism has spread to the South West region having previously engulfed the whole of Nigeria. In the Owo church attack, we lost relations of few of our members.

“Aside from the loss of lives, trading activities in our region has gone down geometrically. Also the agric entrepreneurs now find it difficult to get to their farms. The fear of insecurity is real.

“The spread of terrorism across the region has been foretold as we sent several signals to authorities. We know part of our cry led to the formation of Amotekun. The security outfit which remains our succour has not gained adequate attention as some states are yet to embrace the full instrumentality of their operations and establishment.

“A number of our members has been kidnapped in almost all the major roads including Lagos – Ibadan Expressway. This situation has led to many of our members staying at home instead of engaging in commercial activities and as well as run their factories. The effect of the region’s GDP can better be imagined.

“While we commiserate with the families of the dead and speedy recovery of those in the hospital, we enjoin the Governors in the South-west Nigeria to live up to the expectation by increasing security surveillance and protect the citizenry and their businesses. They need to use modern security strategies and equipment to protect the region. Our businesses are really suffering.”