The Osun State Government has dissociated the state from a seditious group going round some public schools across the state disseminating a secession message of the Yoruba nation to students in the schools.

This was just as the state government through the Ministry of Education has suspended the Principals of the three schools who allowed the seditious group into their school premises to speak with the students.

Reacting to a viral video which showed the group talking to the students about the plan of the Yoruba nation to secede from Nigeria, Commissioner for Education, Hon. Folorunsho Bamisayemi, said the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was not aware and never gave consent to the group to speak with public school students in the state.

Bamisayemi, who emphasised that the administration of Governor Oyetola frowns at any move to disunite the country, maintained that the state had never at any point in time associated with any group on what he described as a move that is capable of hindering the unity of the country.

He said: “Nigeria is one entity and will continue to remain so. The State Government of Osun never gave consent to any group to speak with students of public schools on a matter we know can cause disunity and chaos in the country.

“As a Nigerian state, we believe in the Nigerian dream. We urge every Nigerian to pray and work for Nigeria not to break up. As for those principals that allowed such a group into the premises of our schools, they will face the consequences of their actions.”

Also reacting, the Special Adviser to Oyetola on Education, Hon. Jamiu Olawumi, said it was unfortunate that some unscrupulous elements were going about polluting the minds of young children because they knew that they are still naive.

While warning such seditious groups to stay away from the State of Osun, the Special Adviser to the Governor said students of secondary schools in the state will continue to be symbols of Nigeria’s unity at all times.