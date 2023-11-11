Ododo wins in Yahaya Bello’s polling unit

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s off cycle election, Usman Ododo won in the polling unit of the state governor, Yayah Bello.
Ododo polled 840 votes in PUO11, Agassa, Okene LGA.
All the voters in the unit voted for the APC because other parties recorded zero.
PU011, Agassa, Okene LGA, Kogi
APC: 840
PDP: 0
SDP: 0
#KogiDecides