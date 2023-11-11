Trending
Politics

Ododo wins in Yahaya Bello’s polling unit

Hassan MuazBy No Comments
Ahmed Ododo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s off cycle election, Usman Ododo won in the polling unit of the state governor, Yayah Bello.

Ododo polled 840 votes in PUO11, Agassa, Okene LGA.

All the voters in the unit voted for the APC because other parties recorded zero.

PU011, Agassa, Okene LGA, Kogi 

Also Read:

APC: 840

PDP: 0

SDP: 0

#KogiDecides

Share.

Related Posts