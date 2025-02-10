Ododo seeks improved collaboration among security agencies in Kogi

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State has called for deeper collaboration among security agencies operating in the state to advance the administration’s zero tolerance for crime in all parts of the state.

The governor made the call during a meeting with Local Government Chairmen, members of the state’s vigilante service and professional hunters at the Government House in Lokoja on Monday.

According to him, “If crimes and criminalities will be defeated in the state there is the need for local government chairmen, community leaders and security operatives to work together towards ensuring a safer environment for citizens in the state.”

The meeting centred on evolving new strategies for improving community safety, enhancing coordination among security agencies, and reinforcing the role of local stakeholders in the fight against crime in the state.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Chairman of Yagba West local government area, Tosin Olokun, who doubles as the chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria in the state, noted that Ododo’s move to engage local government officials, vigilantes service members and professional hunters was a crucial step in enhancing grassroots security efforts and building needed synergy in the state’s security architecture, particularly in remote areas where the presence of conventional security agencies may be limited.

